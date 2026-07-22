Peter Obi Meets Swiss Envoy, Seeks Stronger Nigeria-Switzerland Partnership

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called for stronger relations between Nigeria and Switzerland, saying partnerships based on shared values are important to the country’s development.

Naija News reports that Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, disclosed this in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday after meeting with the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff.

The former governor described the meeting as productive, saying discussions focused on Nigeria’s development journey and areas where both countries could deepen cooperation.

According to Obi, education, healthcare and poverty alleviation were among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

He said these sectors remained critical to improving the lives of Nigerians and driving sustainable national development.

Obi also commended the Swiss government for its contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly in the North-East.

He said Switzerland had supported several initiatives aimed at promoting economic development, humanitarian assistance, peace-building and cultural development in the country.

The former Anambra governor described the contributions as valuable, especially at a time when the North-East continues to face significant humanitarian and development challenges.

“I expressed my gratitude for the invaluable contributions of the Swiss Confederation to Nigeria’s development, especially its support for critical economic, cultural, humanitarian, and peace-building initiatives, particularly in the North-East,” he said.

Obi said such interventions had contributed to efforts aimed at addressing some of the challenges facing communities in the region.

The presidential candidate stressed the need for Nigeria to build stronger relationships with countries and international partners that share its commitment to human development.

He said deeper cooperation with Switzerland and other development partners could help Nigeria achieve greater progress in key areas of the economy and improve the quality of life of its citizens.

“Building stronger partnerships founded on shared values and a commitment to human development remains essential to creating a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria,” he stated.

Obi has consistently advocated increased investment in education, healthcare and human capital development, arguing that these areas are necessary for Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He also called for partnerships that would go beyond financial support to include knowledge sharing, institutional development and other forms of cooperation that could produce lasting benefits for Nigerians.

The meeting with the Swiss ambassador, according to Obi, provided an opportunity to discuss Nigeria’s development priorities and the importance of strengthening international partnerships in pursuit of a more prosperous and inclusive society.