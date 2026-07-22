₦480 Billion Meth Lab: Court Sets Date To Rule On NDLEA Demolition Request

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed July 24, 2026, to rule on an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seeking permission to destroy a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory uncovered in a remote forest in Ogun State.

Justice Musa Kakaki fixed the date after a special court sitting held on Wednesday at the location of the laboratory in Mowe village, Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.

The NDLEA is seeking the court’s approval to destroy the facility, which it described as a major centre for the production of methamphetamine allegedly meant for export to markets outside Nigeria.

The agency said the laboratory contained equipment and chemicals allegedly used to produce 2,419.48 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than ₦480 billion.

Naija News reports that the development followed the arraignment of three Mexican nationals and seven Nigerians by the NDLEA on July 10, 2026.

The 10 defendants were arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on the alleged establishment and operation of the clandestine laboratory.

They were accused of manufacturing and possessing large quantities of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance classified alongside dangerous drugs such as cocaine, heroin and LSD.

The defendants, however, all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants also managed and financed a drug trafficking network through which precursor chemicals were transported from Lagos to the remote laboratory in Ogun State.

According to the agency, the chemicals allegedly transported to the facility included toluene, phenyl-2-propanone, also known as P2P, phenylacetic acid, acetone and hydrochloric acid.

The NDLEA told the court that the chemicals were conveyed in different vehicles, including a Toyota Tacoma, a Mercedes-Benz with registration number APP 942 YL and a Toyota Highlander marked GWA 662 DJ.

The defendants were also accused of unlawfully possessing 358kg of toluene, 1,834kg of hydrochloric acid and 22.5kg of acetone, which the prosecution alleged were intended for the production of methamphetamine.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the prosecution called its first witness, a clandestine laboratory expert, Mr Ajilema Anebi.

Anebi told the court that the substances recovered from the laboratory, where the second to eighth defendants were arrested, were used in the production and storage of large quantities of methamphetamine allegedly intended for export.

The witness said the chemicals were identified through scientific analysis carried out by him and his team.

He also explained the role played by alcohol and hydrochloric acid in the methamphetamine production process, including the production of benzene.

Anebi further tendered exhibits relating to the equipment and chemicals recovered from the facility.

The inventory of chemicals and equipment recovered from the laboratory had earlier been admitted as evidence by the court.

Defence Objects To Exhibits

During the proceedings, the NDLEA prosecuting counsel, Adekunle Adebanjo, drew the court’s attention to the agency’s pending application seeking permission to destroy the multi-million-dollar facility.

However, the defence team, led by Benson Ndakara, opposed parts of the prosecution’s evidence and raised objections to some of the exhibits tendered before the court.

The defence counsel’s objections formed part of the submissions considered by the judge before the adjournment.

After listening to arguments from both sides, Justice Kakaki adjourned the case until July 24 for a ruling on the NDLEA’s application to destroy the clandestine methamphetamine laboratory.