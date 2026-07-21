Fake Agency Probe: ICPC Confirms Questioning Gbajabiamila

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed that it questioned the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, as part of its ongoing investigation into the activities of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The anti-graft agency, however, clarified that Gbajabiamila was neither arrested nor detained, stressing that he voluntarily honoured an invitation from its investigators.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Media and Public Communications, Demola Bakare, following the presidential aide’s visit to its headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to the commission, Gbajabiamila was invited to assist investigators in establishing how the purported council allegedly operated from the Federal Secretariat in Abuja for about two years despite not being created by any law or presidential proclamation.

The ICPC said the Chief of Staff arrived at its headquarters on Monday afternoon, answered questions from investigators and left after the session.

“Mr Gbajabiamila arrived at the Commission in the afternoon and spent some time attending to enquiries from investigators, after which he departed the premises,” the statement said.

The commission stressed that his appearance formed part of its fact-finding exercise.

“The Commission confirms that the Chief of Staff’s visit was on the invitation of its investigators and consistent with its ongoing efforts to gather all relevant facts in the matter. He was not arrested; he simply willingly honoured an invitation,” the ICPC added.

It said investigations were continuing and that further updates would be provided when necessary. The commission did not disclose details of the questions put to the presidential aide.

Gbajabiamila’s lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, had earlier confirmed that his client appeared before ICPC investigators on Monday.

According to Ogunye, the Chief of Staff visited the commission at about 3 pm in compliance with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

“My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post,” Ogunye said.

Probe Follows Presidential Directive

President Tinubu had earlier directed the ICPC to investigate the alleged fake agency and submit its findings within 30 days.

The Federal Government has since disowned the PFIPC, describing it as an unauthorised entity allegedly operated by Adeniyi Adeyemi, who is accused of presenting himself as its Director-General.

The controversy intensified after Adeyemi allegedly claimed he paid ₦400 million in bribes to facilitate the establishment and operations of the purported agency, including money he alleged was paid to a person he believed to be Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila has denied receiving any bribe and has also stated that he was the individual who reported Adeyemi and the alleged activities of the purported agency to the police.

Investigators are examining how the alleged organisation reportedly operated within the Federal Government’s bureaucracy despite lacking any recognised legal foundation.

Authorities are investigating allegations that the body obtained office space within the Federal Secretariat, secured budgetary allocations, opened accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and employed public servants using official government documents.

The House of Representatives is also conducting a separate investigation into the legal status and operations of the purported council.

Adeyemi is separately facing criminal charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged operation of the purported agency.

The police have charged him and two other suspects, who are said to be at large, with conspiracy and forgery involving official government documents.

Among the allegations is that Adeyemi falsely presented himself as the Director-General of the PFIPC.

The court later issued a warrant for his arrest after he repeatedly failed to appear for trial. He is currently in police custody.

In a separate civil action, Gbajabiamila has filed a ₦15 billion defamation suit against Adeyemi, demanding damages over the bribery allegations after previously asking him to retract the claims and apologise.

The allegations against Adeyemi remain before the court and have yet to be determined.