Reps Begin Consideration Of Tinubu’s State Police Bill

The House of Representatives has commenced consideration of President Bola Tinubu’s executive bill seeking to establish state police across the country.

Naija News understands that the move represents another major step in the constitutional amendment process aimed at creating a decentralised policing structure to tackle banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, communal clashes and other security challenges.

The Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this during the committee’s meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Kalu said the committee would examine the proposed legislation clause by clause, using the version already passed by the Senate as its principal working document.

The Deputy Speaker said the House was unlikely to make substantial changes to the Senate’s version because it was largely similar to the proposal previously considered by the lower chamber.

“The purpose of today’s meeting is to consider the executive bill clause by clause and make appropriate recommendations to the House,” Kalu said.

He added, “We must note that the Senate has already considered and adopted the bill with certain amendments, and copies of that version have been circulated to members. This document will serve as our working draft throughout this exercise.”

Kalu explained that only minor differences existed between the executive proposal and the earlier version considered by lawmakers.

“On the clause-by-clause consideration, the executive bill is substantially similar to what we have previously worked on, with only minor adjustments. Therefore, we do not anticipate any major departure from the work already undertaken,” he said.

Kalu disclosed that the Senate made about eight minor changes to the bill and introduced additional provisions covering interpretation, transition and implementation.

According to him, the House committee would carefully review the amendments and adopt them where appropriate.

He said, “You will see the introduction of Section 318 dealing with interpretation, as well as transitional and saving provisions to facilitate the implementation and operationalisation of the state police framework, together with other consequential amendments.

“The Senate also introduced about eight minor clauses with slight adjustments that are not too significant.

“So, as we proceed with this amendment process, we shall take into consideration the work already done by the Senate and adopt it where applicable.”

House Reversed Earlier Decision

Kalu recalled that the House had passed its own Constitution Alteration Bill on State Police on June 11 before the National Assembly proceeded on recess.

He said the House later rescinded the decision on July 14 following the transmission of Tinubu’s executive bill.

Kalu stated, “You may recall that on June 11, before the recess, the House considered and passed the Police Constitution Alteration Bill.

“However, following the introduction of an executive bill by the President, that decision was reversed by the House on July 14 to enable consideration of the executive bill coming from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

The Deputy Speaker said the President, as Commander-in-Chief, was in a strong position to propose comprehensive reforms capable of addressing the country’s security problems.

Kalu said the executive bill had already passed first and second readings in the House.

He added that engagements with stakeholders during the National Assembly Open Week had effectively fulfilled the public hearing requirement.

The Deputy Speaker described the legislation as one of Tinubu’s major constitutional reform initiatives.

He said the President had supported decentralised policing since his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Kalu said, “I must emphasise that the State Police Bill remains one of the signature constitutional reform initiatives of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu.

“As Governor of Lagos State, he was among the earliest advocates of multi-layered policing as a strategic solution to Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Today, as President, he is championing the same cause, demonstrating consistency between his convictions and his actions.”

Executive, Legislature United On Security

Kalu said the executive and legislative arms were working towards the common objective of strengthening security across the country.

He said, “As we have always argued, although we are three arms of government, we are one government.

“There is a national objective, and all we do is align ourselves with it, especially when that objective is in the best interest of Nigerians.

“Today, there is a national consensus that security must remain at the forefront of governance, and both the executive and the legislature are committed to achieving that objective.”

The Deputy Speaker said the urgency attached to the legislation prompted lawmakers to meet on Monday, although the House’s parliamentary week traditionally begins on Tuesday.

He further stated, “We are here today not because it is convenient for us. Our parliamentary week ordinarily begins on Tuesday, but duty calls, and time is of the essence.

“We are joining hands with the executive to ensure that this collaborative effort results in the successful passage of this priority constitutional amendment.”

Kalu added that the Senate and the House were working closely to conclude the constitutional amendment process without unnecessary delay.

He expressed confidence that the cooperation between both chambers would facilitate the passage of the proposed state police framework.