‘Anxiety Almost Killed Me’ – Destiny Etiko Cries Out After Losing ₦5 Million To Betting

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has lost ₦5 million after placing her first-ever football bet on the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Naija News reports that the World Cup showdown between Spain and Argentina drew global attention and sparked heavy betting activity among football fans, including first-time participants such as Etiko.

Destiny Etiko expressed disappointment in an Instagram post shortly after the match ended on Sunday night, describing the experience as both financially painful and emotionally draining.

Expressing regret over the loss of ₦5 million, the movie star vowed never to try betting again, stressing that she was done watching football.

According to Destiny Etiko, the tension of watching the game with so much money at stake left her overwhelmed.

She wrote, “First time betting and I lost. Will never try it again. My N5 million is gone. In fact, I’m done watching football. Anxiety almost killed me.”

In other news, Destiny Etiko recently called out an unnamed colleague over actions she described as deeply hurtful and damaging to her reputation.

In a post on Instagram, she said she has forgiven the person involved but cannot forget the betrayal, which has caused her personal pain and distress for her family.

Etiko revealed that her mother has been emotionally affected by the controversy and has been receiving multiple calls about it.