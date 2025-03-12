Queeneth Hilbert Drags IGP, Destiny Etiko To Court Over Attempt To Arrest Her

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert, has sued her colleague, Destiny Etiko, alongside the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, following an alleged attempt to arrest her.

Naija News recalls that the thespian, via a video shared on social media, accused Destiny of snatching her rich boyfriend. She vowed to beat up Etiko if she visits Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Hilbert made the threat after Etiko unfollowed her on social media.

Angered by the development, Hilbert claimed that the trail of betrayals had finally caught up with Etiko, forcing her to flee Asaba for Lagos in fear.

She lamented that Etiko snatched her boyfriend and other colleagues’ men who are sponsoring their lavish lifestyle.

Reacting via her Instagram page on Saturday, March 9, 2025, Destiny, through her lawyers, in a ₦100 million petition against Queeneth, ordered her to retract all defamatory publication against her on all social media platforms.

Destiny also said the allegations were false and a ploy to malign and defame her reputation.

The movie star also urged Queeneth to cease and desist from publishing discriminating, and making any further false and defamatory statements against her.

In response, Queeneth filed a fundamental human rights suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

In the lawsuit dated March 10, 2025, Hilbert accused the Nigerian police of attempting to arrest her at the instigation of Destiny Etiko.

While describing the police attempt as an illegal, unlawful and flagrant violation of her constitutional rights, the thespian sought protection from arresting, detaining or interrogating her regarding the video she posted on her Instagram page on March 7.

Queeneth also seeks ₦100 million in damages for unlawful invasion.