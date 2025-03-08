Destiny Etiko Reacts To Queeneth Hilbert’s Allegation Of Snatching Boyfriend

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has filed a petition against her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert, demanding the retraction of a defamatory publication made against her on social media.

Naija News reports that the thespian, via a video shared on social media, accused Destiny of snatching her rich boyfriend. She vowed to beat up Etiko if she visits Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Hilbert made the threat after Etiko unfollowed her on social media.

Angered by the development, Hilbert claimed that the trail of betrayals had finally caught up with Etiko, forcing her to flee Asaba for Lagos in fear.

She lamented that Etiko snatched her boyfriend and other colleagues’ men who are sponsoring their lavish lifestyle.

Reacting via her Instagram page on Saturday, March 9, 2025, Destiny, through her lawyers, ordered Queeneth to retract her defamatory publication against her on all social media platforms.

Destiny also said the allegations were false and a ploy to malign and defame her reputation.

The movie star also urged Queeneth to cease and desist from publishing, discriminating, and making any further false and defamatory statements against her.

Destiny added that Queeneth must comply within 48 hours of receiving the letter, as failure would attract legal proceedings.

See the letter below.