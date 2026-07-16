FRSC: ‘Nigerians To Pay ₦50,000 Fine For Hawking, Preaching In Buses’ – Senate

The Senate has passed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing stiffer penalties for a wide range of traffic offences, including a ₦50,000 fine for anyone caught hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial vehicles.

Naija News reports that the bill, which now awaits presidential assent, also introduces tougher sanctions for motorists who violate road safety regulations, with penalties for several offences increased by up to 300 per cent.

Details of the amended legislation indicate that the review aims to strengthen compliance with traffic laws, reduce road crashes, and improve the FRSC’s enforcement powers.

The proposed legislation, titled Federal Road Safety Corps Act (Amendment), 2026 (HBs. 1401 & 1604 – For Concurrence), was first read in the Senate on July 1, 2026.

Under the new provisions, anyone found hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial buses will be liable, upon conviction, to a ₦50,000 fine.

Lawmakers said the measure was introduced to minimise distractions inside public transport vehicles and improve the safety of passengers.

The amendment is expected to affect common practices in many urban centres where traders and religious preachers regularly board commercial buses.

The bill also significantly raises penalties for several road traffic offences.

Motorists convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating drugs now face a ₦100,000 fine, up from the previous ₦5,000.

In addition to the monetary penalty, offenders could also be sentenced to up to two years in prison, or both.

The legislation applies to anyone found driving or attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs beyond the legal limit or in a condition that impairs proper control of a vehicle.

Refusing Breath Test Now An Offence

The amendment introduces sanctions for motorists who refuse to cooperate with FRSC personnel during roadside breath tests.

Anyone who declines to undergo a preliminary breath test conducted on reasonable suspicion could face a ₦50,000 fine, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

The provision is intended to strengthen the Corps’ ability to detect and prosecute cases of impaired driving.

The revised law also prescribes a ₦100,000 fine for motorists who ignore traffic lights, road signs, pavement markings or other traffic control devices.

Speed limit violations, which previously attracted a ₦5,000 penalty, will also carry a ₦100,000 fine under the amendment.

Similarly, reckless driving now attracts a ₦100,000 fine, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both.

The amended Act contains a revised schedule outlining 52 traffic offences and the penalties attached to each violation.

According to the Senate, the review is designed to improve compliance with traffic regulations, strengthen road safety enforcement and reduce accidents on Nigerian roads.