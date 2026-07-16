VIDEO: ‘Fake PFIPC DG’ Adeyemi Flown To Abuja

Fresh details have emerged following the arrest of the Director-General of the Peace and Forest Initiative Peace Commission (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, over the alleged operation of what authorities have described as a fake Federal Government agency.

Naija News understands that security operatives airlifted Adeyemi to Abuja aboard a private jet for further interrogation.

The operation, according to sources familiar with the development, was carried out as part of a coordinated security effort aimed at ensuring his immediate transfer to the Federal Capital Territory, where investigations into the activities of the commission are ongoing.

Naija News understands that Adeyemi is currently being questioned over allegations bordering on the unlawful operation of an organisation allegedly presented to the public as a Federal Government agency.

Investigators are also probing other activities linked to the commission, including its structure, operations and the circumstances surrounding its establishment.

Security agencies are also reported to be examining the commission’s sources of funding, affiliations, operational activities and the identities of individuals who may have worked with or represented the organisation in different capacities.

The investigation is expected to determine the extent of the commission’s activities and whether any individuals or organisations collaborated with it under the belief that it was a legitimate government institution.

Although authorities have yet to disclose the full scope of the investigation, the ongoing probe is expected to uncover additional details regarding the commission’s operations.