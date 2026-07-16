62 Days After, 42 Abducted Borno Pupils Remain Missing

Parents of 42 pupils abducted from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Borno State have expressed anguish over the continued absence of information about their children, 62 days after they were taken from their classrooms.

Naija News reports that the pupils, including toddlers, were abducted on May 15, 2026, in Mussa community, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the affected parents said no group had claimed responsibility for the attack, while the abductors had not contacted the families or made any ransom demand.

One of the parents who spoke with Daily Trust said the prolonged uncertainty had subjected families to severe emotional distress.

He said, “We have barely slept since the day our children were abducted. We constantly think about the conditions they are facing in captivity.

“My wife and other mothers have hardly slept since the incident happened, and we have not heard anything about our children.”

The parent said the absence of official information had worsened fears over the children’s safety and welfare.

Families have continued to wait for updates from the government and security agencies as the pupils remain in captivity for more than two months.

Government Reportedly Contacts Families

A source familiar with the situation said the Borno State Government had reached out to some of the affected families and assured them that efforts were ongoing to secure the pupils’ release.

The source said, “The families were asked to remain patient and avoid unnecessary comments.

“They were assured they would soon be reunited with their children.”

The source, however, did not disclose details of the rescue efforts or whether security agencies had established contact with those responsible for the abduction.

When contacted, the Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science and Innovation, Abba Lawan Wakilbe, declined to provide further information.

He said the abduction was being handled as a security matter and referred inquiries to the appropriate agencies.

“I can’t tell you beyond what you already know. It’s a security matter, so please contact the security agencies,” Wakilbe said.