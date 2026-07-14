Troops Arrest Suspected Moroccan ISIS Operative In Borno

Troops have arrested a suspected foreign operative linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) following a counter-terrorism operation in Cross Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspect, believed to be an Arab of Moroccan origin, was reportedly captured after soldiers repelled a coordinated attack on the community and pursued the fleeing insurgents towards the Lake Chad axis.

Security sources said the terrorists abandoned communication equipment and other operational materials while retreating from the military response.

The arrest was reported by counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama.

According to the report, soldiers launched search-and-pursuit operations along the routes used by the insurgents after they withdrew from Cross Kauwa.

The follow-up operation was aimed at recovering abandoned equipment, locating injured fighters and preventing the terrorists from regrouping.

“During the exploitation exercise conducted on Monday, troops recovered additional operational materials believed to have been abandoned during the insurgents’ hasty withdrawal,” Makama said.

Among the items recovered were high-frequency hand-held radios and other communication devices believed to be important to the terrorists’ command structure.

“Among the items recovered were high-frequency hand-held radios, communication equipment considered crucial to the command and control structure of the terrorist group,” the report added.

Intelligence Leads Troops To Suspect

Makama said information extracted from the recovered materials enabled troops to widen the operation towards the Lake Chad Islands and Abadam Local Government Area.

“According to the sources, intelligence gathered from the recovered materials enabled troops to expand the pursuit deep into the Lake Chad Islands axis, extending operations towards Abadam Local Government Area,” the publication said.

The pursuit reportedly resulted in the arrest of the foreign suspect while he was attempting to escape.

“The operation culminated in the arrest of a fleeing foreign suspect believed to be an Arab of Moroccan origin with suspected links to the Islamic State,” Makama added.

The suspect’s identity and nationality had yet to be officially confirmed by military authorities.

Sources said the suspect had earlier attracted the attention of intelligence agencies following the forensic examination of video footage recovered after the failed Cross Kauwa attack.

The footage was reportedly extracted from a camcorder belonging to a terrorist media operative killed during the assault.

The report stated, “Military sources disclosed that the suspect had earlier come under intelligence scrutiny following forensic exploitation conducted jointly with international partners on video footage extracted from a camcorder recovered after the Cross Kauwa encounter.

“The camcorder, according to the sources, belonged to a terrorist cameraman who was killed during the failed assault on Cross Kauwa.”

Makama explained that terrorist groups often deploy media personnel alongside fighters to record attacks for propaganda, recruitment and internal operational assessment.

The footage reportedly helped investigators identify the arrested suspect and establish his possible connection to the wider Islamic State network.

Suspect Moved To Military Facility

Following his arrest, the suspect was airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force to a secure military facility for interrogation and intelligence gathering.

Investigators are expected to determine his role within the terrorist organisation, how he entered Nigeria and whether he participated in training, planning or propaganda activities.

The authorities are also expected to examine his possible links with Islamic State networks operating outside Nigeria.

Military sources said the arrest could provide fresh information on the financing, leadership and international connections of terrorist organisations operating in the Lake Chad Basin.

The report said security agencies had, over the years, identified the involvement of some foreign nationals in providing technical and operational support to extremist groups in the region.

“While ISWAP remains largely composed of local fighters recruited from communities within the Lake Chad Basin, intelligence gathered over the years has indicated the presence of foreign facilitators from Iraq, Somalia and Morocco serving as technical specialists linked to the wider Islamic State network,” Makama said.

Such individuals are suspected of assisting terrorist groups in communications, media production, training, explosives handling and strategic coordination.

The interrogation of the suspect was said to be ongoing, with military officials withholding further details because of operational security concerns.