Troops Kill ISWAP Cameraman, Uncover Foreign Facilitators In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) cameraman and recovered sensitive video recordings revealing the involvement of three foreign facilitators in the terrorist group’s operations in Borno State.

Naija News reports that the foreigners were said to include a Palestinian Arab identified as ISWAP’s overall trainer, a Moroccan Arab serving as a medical doctor and another Arab operative whose identity had yet to be established.

The Acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Muhammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Goni said the discovery followed the successful repulsion of an attempted ISWAP infiltration into Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday night.

According to the military, the terrorists attempted to invade the troops’ position at about 10.20 pm on July 11, 2026, using the cover of darkness.

The insurgents were reportedly seeking to loot medical supplies intended for the treatment of cholera.

Goni said troops of the 19 Brigade, Sector 3, detected the movement and responded with superior firepower, forcing the attackers to retreat.

“Troops of 19 Brigade, Sector 3, Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have decisively foiled an attempted infiltration by ISWAP terrorists into Cross Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, inflicting heavy casualties on the attackers and forcing them to retreat in disarray,” the statement read.

He said the operation demonstrated the vigilance and combat readiness of troops deployed in the North-East.

“The successful defence of the location further demonstrates the vigilance, combat readiness and operational effectiveness of troops who continue to deny terrorist elements freedom of action across the North-East Theatre,” he added.

Goni said the troops mounted a coordinated response immediately after detecting the approaching insurgents.

“Alert troops swiftly detected the hostile movement and responded with coordinated and overwhelming firepower, compelling the terrorists to abandon their mission of looting cholera medical supplies and withdraw in confusion after suffering severe losses,” he said.

Cholera Outbreak Suspected In Terrorist Camps

The military said the attempt to steal medical supplies strengthened recent intelligence suggesting that cholera had broken out in some terrorist enclaves.

It added that there were reports that ISWAP had executed some members affected by the disease.

During the gun battle, troops neutralised a cameraman attached to the terrorist group and recovered a Sony camcorder containing operational and propaganda recordings.

“The neutralisation of a terrorist cameraman during the failed assault led to the recovery of a Sony camcorder containing highly sensitive recordings of terrorist activities, including operational footage and propaganda materials,” Goni said.

The military spokesman said a preliminary forensic examination of the last video recorded before the attack showed that four senior ISWAP commanders coordinated the operation alongside three foreign operatives.

“Preliminary forensic analysis of the last available video recorded prior to the attack indicates that the operation was coordinated by four senior ISWAP commanders, known as Qai’ds, alongside three foreign terrorist facilitators,” he stated.

Goni identified one of the foreigners as Abu Ishaq, a Palestinian Arab believed to be the terrorist group’s overall trainer.

Another was identified as Abu Thaiba, a Moroccan Arab who reportedly worked as a medical doctor within the group.

“They include a Palestinian Arab identified as Abu Ishaq, assessed to be ISWAP’s overall trainer; a Moroccan Arab identified as Abu Thaiba, a medical doctor serving within the terrorist network; and another Arab operative whose identity is yet to be established,” he added.

The military said the presence of the foreigners supported intelligence reports that ISWAP continued to receive specialist assistance and maintain links with international terrorist networks.

Weapons, Uniforms Recovered

Following the encounter, troops secured the area and conducted further operations to assess the extent of the insurgents’ losses.

Goni said the troops recovered the camcorder, rounds of PKT and 7.62mm Special ammunition, terrorist uniforms and other combat materials.

He added that initial examination of satellite images taken after the confrontation showed insurgents evacuating the bodies of some of their fighters.

“This has since been corroborated by credible human intelligence sources, which confirmed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties, with many others sustaining gunshot wounds during the engagement,” he said.

The military disclosed that two soldiers sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.

They were evacuated by air for advanced medical treatment and were said to be in stable condition.

Goni described the failed assault as another major setback for ISWAP following sustained military operations against the group across the North-East.

“The failed infiltration attempt represents yet another significant operational setback for ISWAP and caps a costly weekend for the terrorist group following sustained offensive operations and intensified military pressure across the North-East Theatre,” he said.

He said the outcome showed that the terrorists were finding it increasingly difficult to carry out coordinated attacks against troops.

“Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in sustaining offensive operations, protecting vulnerable communities and dismantling terrorist networks until lasting peace and security are fully restored across the North-East,” Goni added.