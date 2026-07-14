Troops Kill Suspected ISWAP Spy Near Borno Military Base

Troops have killed a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who allegedly attempted to infiltrate a military defensive position in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News reports that the incident reportedly occurred at about 7.45 pm on July 11 after personnel monitoring surveillance cameras noticed a suspicious individual approaching the military location from the Yuwe axis of the Sambisa Forest.

Security sources said the suspect was believed to have been conducting reconnaissance on behalf of the terrorist group.

According to a counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama, troops were alerted after the individual was captured approaching the military position.

“According to the sources, the suspect was believed to be an ISWAP operative conducting reconnaissance on the military position,” the report said.

Personnel stationed at an ambush position were subsequently directed to intercept the suspect.

“Troops deployed in an ambush position were immediately alerted and engaged the suspect as he attempted to infiltrate the defensive location, resulting in his neutralisation,” the report added.

Military sources, who spoke with Makama, said the operation demonstrated the importance of surveillance technology and prompt coordination among ground troops.

They said the combination of real-time monitoring and an immediate tactical response prevented the suspect from gaining access to the military position or obtaining sensitive information.

“Military sources said the successful operation highlights the effectiveness of the deployment of surveillance technology and coordinated ground responses in detecting and eliminating terrorist threats before they can compromise troop positions,” Makama said.