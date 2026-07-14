Tinubu Gov’t Unveils New Programme For Former Terrorists

The Federal Government has introduced a new operational framework aimed at strengthening the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of former terrorists and other individuals previously involved in armed violence across the country.

Naija News reports that the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Adamu Laka, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the National Validation Workshop on the Standard Operating Procedures for Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration.

The procedures are expected to guide implementation at the federal level and in the pilot states of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara.

Laka said the initiative formed part of the government’s broader strategy to address insecurity through a combination of military and non-military measures while promoting lasting peace in communities affected by conflict.

According to the NCTC coordinator, the new Standard Operating Procedures were designed to ensure that the government’s DDR programme is implemented in a coordinated, transparent and effective manner.

He explained that the procedures would provide practical guidance to ministries, security agencies, civil institutions and other organisations participating in the programme.

Laka said the framework would also strengthen accountability and improve cooperation among the agencies responsible for identifying, processing and reintegrating individuals who had renounced violence.

He added that clear operational rules were necessary to prevent duplication of responsibilities and ensure that all institutions worked towards common objectives.

Laka said the Federal Government recognised that the existing national policy framework was not detailed enough to guide institutions through the practical stages of implementing reintegration programmes.

He said, “Recognising that a policy framework alone is insufficient to guide implementation, the NCTC and its partners subsequently developed a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures to translate the strategic objectives of the National DDR Framework into practical guidance for implementing institutions.”

The national coordinator explained that the new procedures would convert the broad objectives of the National DDR Framework into specific steps that implementing agencies could follow.

According to him, the SOPs would clearly define the duties of participating institutions and establish consistent standards for the execution of the programme across different parts of the country.

Laka said the framework was developed after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, civilian institutions and organisations involved in peacebuilding and conflict management.

“These Standard Operating Procedures have been developed through extensive consultations and draw upon national experiences, international best practices, and the unique realities of the Nigerian context,” he said.

He noted that the development process took into consideration Nigeria’s security challenges, the experiences of communities affected by terrorism and banditry, and lessons from similar programmes implemented in other countries.

The NCTC said the consultations were necessary to ensure that the procedures were practical, responsive to local realities and acceptable to the institutions expected to implement them.

The Federal Government selected Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara as pilot states for the implementation of the procedures.

The three North-West states have experienced persistent attacks by armed groups, including bandits and kidnappers, leading to deaths, displacement and the disruption of economic activities in several communities.

The pilot phase is expected to provide the government with an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of the guidelines before they are expanded to other parts of the country.

The experience gained from the participating states would also help implementing agencies identify gaps and improve the framework.

FG Pushes Non-military Measures

Laka said the initiative reflected the government’s recognition that military operations alone could not permanently resolve the country’s security challenges.

He noted that disarmament and reintegration programmes could help prevent individuals who had abandoned armed violence from returning to criminal groups.

The framework is also expected to support the rehabilitation of affected communities, promote reconciliation and reduce the risk of renewed violence.

The NCTC coordinator, however, stressed that the success of the programme would depend on proper coordination among government institutions, security agencies, community leaders and other stakeholders.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to adopting measures capable of strengthening peace, improving public safety and restoring stability in communities affected by terrorism and other forms of armed violence.