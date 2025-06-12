June 12: Five Key Things To Know About Nigeria’s Most Historic Election

For millions of Nigerians, June 12, 1993, remains etched in memory as the day democracy was denied—yet ultimately reborn.

As the country marks the 2025 Democracy Day, Naija News revisits the watershed moment in Nigeria’s political journey.

As Nigerians reflect on Democracy Day 2025, the spirit of June 12 lives on—reminding the nation of the price paid for freedom, and the importance of protecting it.

Here are five key things to know:

1. A Rare Moment of Unity: Nigeria’s Freest and Fairest Election

The June 12, 1993, presidential election is still widely hailed as Nigeria’s most transparent and credible vote.

Conducted under the short-lived two-party system, it saw Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) defeat Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

The poll was remarkable for transcending ethnic and religious divides, uniting Nigerians in a collective hope for democratic change.

2. Annulment by the Military Regime Sparked a National Crisis

Despite overwhelming support for Abiola and preliminary results indicating a landslide victory, then military president General Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election, citing vague “irregularities.”

The controversial decision, lacking legal or moral basis, plunged the country into unrest.

In a rare admission during his February 2025 autobiography launch, Babangida expressed regret over the annulment—decades after the damage had been done.

3. Protests, Repression, and the Death of Abiola

The annulment triggered widespread protests, particularly in the southwest, Abiola’s stronghold.

The military government cracked down with brutal force, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Nigerians and the arrest of numerous activists.

Abiola himself was arrested after declaring himself president in 1994. He later died in detention under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998—just before his anticipated release.

4. June 12 Became a Symbol of Democratic Resistance

Out of the ashes of June 12 rose a fierce pro-democracy movement. Civil society, student unions, media organizations, and human rights groups rallied against military rule, with June 12 serving as the rallying cry.

Their unwavering activism paved the way for the restoration of civilian rule in 1999.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari officially moved Nigeria’s Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 in Abiola’s honour.

5. A Legacy Still Stirring Debates

More than 30 years later, the scars and lessons of June 12 remain fresh. While many have moved on, others still seek justice for the annulled election and the lives lost.

The motives behind Babangida’s decision continue to be questioned, as do the broader roles of the military in stalling Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

For many, June 12 is more than a date—it is a symbol of resistance, sacrifice, and the enduring quest for a better Nigeria.