Maduka Okoye Admits Nwabali Is Ahead, Embraces Race For Super Eagles Goalkeeping Spot

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has acknowledged that he is not yet on the same level as Nigeria’s current first-choice shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, but says he welcomes healthy competition for the coveted No. 1 jersey.

Maduka Okoye made his long-awaited return to Nigeria’s starting lineup during Friday’s international friendly against Russia, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

It marked the Udinese goalkeeper’s first start for the national team since the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat to Tunisia on January 23, 2022.

The 25-year-old impressed in his comeback appearance, pulling off three crucial saves to help secure the draw, but he admitted that Nwabali has earned his current status as Nigeria’s top choice between the sticks.

“Of course, we know what Nwabali has done for our country,” Okoye said in an interview with Flashscore. “He’s a very good goalkeeper and I think he deserves it because I never got to the level I have with the Super Eagles.”

The former Watford keeper has had a mixed international journey, taking a break from the national team after the AFCON exit and returning to serve mostly in backup roles throughout the past year.

Reflecting on his national team career so far, Maduka Okoye admitted he has yet to match his club-level performances in a Nigeria shirt.

“I never brought my quality to the game, unfortunately. I haven’t reached that point yet,” he said. “I pray and hope to achieve the same level of success with the national team as I have at club level because I think there’s nothing greater than defending the goal of a country, especially a country like Nigeria.”

Despite this, Okoye remains hopeful and determined to rise to the challenge, expressing readiness to seize any opportunity that comes his way.

“I really hope that I get to my level and he [Nwabali] deserves to play right now, but I think there are always going to be some chances and opportunities, and I just have to be ready when they’re coming,” he added.

Okoye had been on the bench for Nigeria during the 2025 Unity Cup, where Nwabali was in goal. However, the South Africa-based goalkeeper missed Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Russia to return home for the burial of his father.

With Nigeria set to face Rwanda and South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this September, Okoye will be aiming to build on his recent performance and stake a stronger claim for the starting role.