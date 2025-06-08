Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portugal To 2025 UEFA Nations League Win Against Spain

Al Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted yet another international trophy as Portugal triumphed in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal defeated fierce rivals Spain in a dramatic 2-2 draw (5-3 on penalties) at a packed Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

In a thrilling contest filled with end-to-end action, Portugal and Spain could not be separated after 120 minutes, with both teams scoring twice in regular time.

The match was ultimately decided from the penalty spot, where Portugal held their nerve to clinch their second Nations League title.

First Half: Fireworks from the Start

Spain drew first blood in the 21st minute when Martín Zubimendi rifled home a powerful strike high into the net, capitalizing on a loose ball in the Portuguese box.

But just five minutes later, Nuno Mendes responded, blasting a fierce shot into the bottom corner to bring the scoreline level.

Fabian Ruiz was booked in the 33rd minute for a rash challenge on Neto, and just before the halftime whistle, Spain restored their lead. Mikel Oyarzabal calmly slotted the ball past Diogo Costa after a delicate touch sent the keeper the wrong way.

Second Half: Ronaldo Rises to the Occasion

Portugal made early substitutions in the second half, bringing on Nelson Semedo and Ruben Neves. Their impact was immediate, with the team regaining composure and pressing forward.

In the 61st minute, it was the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, who brought Portugal level once again. After finding space in the box, the captain coolly slotted the ball past Unai Simón, swinging momentum in Portugal’s favour.

Despite chances from both sides, including key saves from Costa and a brilliant block by Mendes, the deadlock held through extra time.

Penalty Shootout Drama

With the score tied at 2-2 after 120 minutes, the final was decided by penalties. Gonçalo Ramos stepped up first for Portugal and scored, followed by goals from Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, and Ruben Neves.

Spain, meanwhile, matched them goal-for-goal until Álvaro Morata missed his spot-kick, the only miss of the shootout.

Portugal converted all five of their penalties, sealing a 5-3 win and setting off wild celebrations in Munich.