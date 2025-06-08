Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On Messi, Rejects Club World Cup Invite

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has reflected on his historic rivalry with Lionel Messi, emphasising the mutual respect they have shared throughout their careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, a forward for Al Nassr, remains one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, alongside Messi, and spoke in a series of interviews leading up to the highly anticipated UEFA Nations League final at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the global football scene for over 15 years, collecting a combined 13 Ballon d’Or titles and consistently outperforming their peers.

“Of course, I have affection for Leo Messi. We’ve been on stage together for 15 years,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by football journalist Fabrizio Romano. “I remember translating English for him at the Galas because he didn’t speak English well. He always treated me well and respected me.”

Despite their intense rivalry, Ronaldo made it clear that his relationship with Messi was one of respect, admiration, and professional camaraderie.

Ronaldo Rejects FIFA Club World Cup Invitations

In a separate revelation, Ronaldo confirmed he will not be participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, despite receiving numerous offers from clubs across the globe, including teams from Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

“It’s almost decided that I will NOT take part in the FIFA Club World Cup despite receiving many invitations and proposals,” Ronaldo stated. “There have been talks, contacts… but you have to think about short, medium and long term.”

The announcement also puts to rest speculation about a potential switch to Al Hilal, one of Al Nassr’s domestic rivals, in a bid to feature in the tournament.

Son Cristiano Jr. Compared to Spain’s Yamal

Adding a personal touch to his media rounds, Ronaldo drew attention to an uncanny resemblance between his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and Spain’s 16-year-old rising star, Lamine Yamal.

“My son and Lamine Yamal look very much alike — their skin colour, their hairstyle. They’re three years apart. I like Lamine Yamal a lot, and my son also admires him,” Ronaldo revealed via Madrid Zone.

The two young football enthusiasts will watch their fathers go head-to-head when Portugal takes on Spain in the Nations League final.

Both Ronaldo and Yamal have played key roles in their national teams’ journey to the final, with Ronaldo topping the goal charts in the Saudi Pro League and Yamal enjoying a trophy-laden season with Barcelona.

Clash of Titans: Portugal vs Spain

All eyes now turn to the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Ronaldo will lead Portugal against a formidable Spanish side spearheaded by Yamal.

The match marks another significant chapter in Ronaldo’s storied career and potentially his last major tournament final with the national team.

Whether this marks the beginning of a farewell tour or yet another glorious chapter, Ronaldo’s presence continues to inspire fans and players alike — a true testament to his enduring legacy in world football.