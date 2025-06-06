‘Something Must Be Wrong With You’ – Laide Bakare Blows Hot Over Claims Of Mocking Biola Adebayo’s Crashed Marriage

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has slammed social media trolls over claims of mocking her colleague, Biola Adebayo, after announcing the crash of her marriage with her husband, Oluseyi.

Naija News reports that what was meant to be a birthday shout-out turned out to be a divorce announcement, and it caused a stir online on Tuesday.

Bakare, who was probably unaware of the trending marriage breakup, took to her Instagram page to share a video of her dancing.

She captioned the post with a cryptic message often used to refer to a failed relationship or heartbreak.

She wrote, “All of us will eat breakfast. Asiko lo ma ya to. Good morning people.”

The post, which came amid Biola Bayo’s divorce announcement, sparked criticism from netizens, and trolls stormed her page, hurling insults at her.

Responding to the backlash, the thespian in a post via Instagram denied mocking Biola over her crashed marriage.

Laide Bakare expressed support for Biola and lashed out at trolls, describing them as evil.

She said, “Bad commenters and trolls associations, something must be wrong with you.

“Please let us all be guided. It is still June 5th here in California to be precise. I can never shade my own sister Biola Bayo. My prayers are with you. I didn’t get any updates. I was busy with my daughter’s graduation. Trolls are evil.”