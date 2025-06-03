‘It Is Better To Stay Alive To Tell The Story’ – Nollywood Actress, Biola Adebayo Announces Marriage Crash

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has announced the end of her marriage to her husband.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Wishing her ex-husband a happy birthday, Biola said they had been separated since April 2024 and had decided to co-parent their son maturely and peacefully.

She apologised to those who might feel disappointed by the marriage breakup, stressing that she had wished the marriage had worked, but it was best to stay alive to tell the story.

The film star said that while she goes about making others happy, she spends the nights crying over an undisclosed issue.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy. I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you to find peace in all your ways, and may God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations in Jesus’ name.

“Yes, you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us. To everyone who feels disappointed, I’m sincerely sorry. I wish it had worked, but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers.

While I go about making other people happy in the day, my pillow has been drenched with my own tears almost every night for the past 14 months, but I have gained strength from Christ, who loves me eternally and gave himself for me. Let’s learn to be kind to people, you have no idea what others are going through until they say it. SAY UNTO THE RIGHTEOUS ALL IS WELL! PEACE”.