NPFL Club Owners Approve Enhanced Life, Injury Insurance For Players, Officials

In a landmark move to safeguard the welfare of players and officials, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set to roll out improved life and injury insurance schemes.

This decision follows key resolutions reached at an expanded meeting of the NPFL Club Owners’ Forum held in Abuja.

The forum, which brought together club chairmen and NPFL leadership, unanimously ratified several amendments to the league’s Framework and Rules.

The most critical among them was the approval of “enhanced life and injury insurance schemes for players and officials,” as stated in a communiqué released by the Forum’s Secretary, Amobi Ezeaku.

Describing the decision as a significant step forward, the forum emphasized that the improved coverage would provide greater career security and support for those operating within Nigeria’s top-tier domestic league.

In addition to the welfare boost, the Forum conducted a comprehensive review of the 2024-2025 NPFL season, praising it as one of the most organized in recent years.

“The season was marked by improved matchday organization, near-perfect adherence to fixtures, and enhanced operational efficiency,” the communiqué read.

The gathering also expressed strong support for the current leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) under Ibrahim Gusau, passing a vote of confidence and applauding ongoing efforts to develop football nationwide.

Meanwhile, the forum congratulated Remo Stars for clinching the 2024-2025 NPFL title.

Rivers United and Abia Warriors also received commendation for securing Nigeria’s representation in the upcoming CAF interclub competitions. Clubs were urged to intensify preparations for a strong continental outing.

Amid Nigeria’s prevailing economic challenges, the Forum encouraged clubs to diversify their income streams. It emphasized the importance of exploring strategic sponsorships, merchandising, and media rights to achieve financial sustainability.

On the issue of security, the forum called on State Football Associations to take greater responsibility in ensuring safety at match venues, stressing that matchday security lies primarily within their jurisdiction.

Concluding the meeting, stakeholders acknowledged the proposed calendar for the 2025-2026 season and committed to aligning their operations to ensure a smooth and timely rollout.