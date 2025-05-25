2024–2025 NPFL Season Ends: See Clubs Qualified For Continental Football, Relegated

The 2024–2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season has officially ended after Matchday 38 served up drama, goals, and heartbreak across venues nationwide.

Recall that Remo Stars emerged as champions of the NPFL after a remarkable campaign that saw them secure 71 points from 38 matches.

Despite suffering a disappointing 3–0 defeat to Bayelsa United on the final day, their earlier consistency ensured they held off competition from Rivers United.

CAF Spots Confirmed

Remo Stars and second-placed Rivers United (64 points) have booked tickets to the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League. Abia Warriors, who finished third with 60 points despite a 3–2 loss to Ikorodu City, clinch Nigeria’s only automatic CAF Confederation Cup slot.

Ikorodu City finished an impressive fourth in their debut NPFL season, amassing 59 points and showcasing their attacking prowess with a league-high 60 goals. Despite that, they didn’t qualify for continental football.

Abia Warriors could be joined in the CAF Confederation Cup by either Kwara United or Abakaliki FC—whichever club wins the 2025 President Federation Cup final.

The Relegated Clubs after the 2024-2025 NPFL Season

The relegation battle went down to the wire, with four teams officially dropping to the Nigeria National League (NNL):

Heartland FC: Despite a 2–1 win over Akwa United, other results confirmed their relegation. This is their fourth demotion in the last 10 years.

Akwa United FC: The 2021 champions suffered their fate after a poor run of form and a final-day loss.

Sunshine Stars FC: A 1–0 defeat to El-Kanemi Warriors sealed their drop.

Lobi Stars FC: Managed their first win of 2025 on the final day, defeating Bendel 2–1. However, it was too little, too late. They end the season with just 28 points—the lowest in the league.

Lobi Stars endured a nightmarish second half of the season, going 20 consecutive matches without a win (6 draws, 14 losses) until their final game.

2024-2025 NPFL Top Four Clubs:

1. Remo Stars – 71 pts (CAF Champions League)

2. Rivers United – 64 pts (CAF Champions League)

3. Abia Warriors – 60 pts (CAF Confederation Cup)

4. Ikorodu City – 59 pts