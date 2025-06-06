Liverpool Releases 7 Players As Eight Others Offered New Deals

English Premier League giants, Liverpool have announced the departure of several players from the club’s Academy following the expiration of their contracts this month.

Earlier today, June 6, Liverpool released a statement confirming that Harry Evers, Lee Jonas, Jakub Ojrzynski, Jacob Poytress, Dominic Corness, Louis Enahoro-Marcus, and Reece Trueman have all been released from the Merseyside club.

None of the departing players featured in a competitive match for Liverpool’s senior team during their time at the club.

However, Dominic Corness, 22, came closest to making a first-team breakthrough when he appeared in a mid-season friendly against Lyon in December 2022.

While seven players exit the Academy, the English Premier League giants are working to retain key young stars ahead of next season.

Liverpool have offered new contracts to Michael Laffey, Wellity Lucky, Kareem Ahmed, Emmanuel Airoboma, Terence Miles, Keyrol Figueroa, Kyle Kelly, and Ranel Young. The club is hopeful that these promising prospects will commit their futures to Anfield.

This latest reshuffling reflects the club’s continued efforts to manage youth development and prepare a new generation for the demands of top-flight football.

Liverpool’s Academy has long been a pipeline for first-team talent, and the new contracts signify the club’s confidence in these emerging players’ potential.