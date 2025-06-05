Liverpool Reject Barcelona’s Bid For Luis Diaz; Diaz Speaks

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Barcelona to speak with star forward Luis Diaz, according to sources within the club who spoke to the BBC.

The Premier League champions consider Luis Diaz a vital asset and have firmly stated he is not for sale.

The 28-year-old Colombian international played a key role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign last season, registering 13 goals and 7 assists as the Reds finished 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Signed from Porto in January 2022, Diaz remains under contract at Anfield until 2027.

Diaz Speaks Out: “I’m Very Happy at Liverpool”

Despite mounting interest — including from Manchester City last summer and clubs in Saudi Arabia — Diaz insists he is happy with life on Merseyside.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool — I’ve always said so,” Diaz told reporters while on international duty for Colombia. “They’ve welcomed me very well.

“The transfer market is opening, and we’re trying to arrange what’s best for us. I’m waiting to see what happens.

“If Liverpool gives us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I’ll be happy. It all depends on them.”

Speculation about Diaz’s future intensified after both he and his girlfriend posted emotional messages to Liverpool fans on social media — messages many interpreted as potential farewell notes.

However, as of now, no formal negotiations regarding his departure are underway.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s chief executive of football, Michael Edwards, are actively reshaping the squad under new manager Arne Slot.

Here’s a quick look at Liverpool’s current transfer activity:

Jeremie Frimpong: Signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million.

Florian Wirtz: Club in advanced talks for a record-breaking £109 million move.

Milos Kerkez: Negotiations ongoing with Bournemouth, fee could hit £50 million.

Giorgi Mamardashvili: Returning after a loan spell at Valencia.

Key Departures and Renewals

While some key players are staying put, others have moved on:

Mohamed Salah: Signed new contract until 2027.

Virgil van Dijk: Also extended deal through 2027.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Joined Real Madrid one month before contract expiration.

Caoimhin Kelleher: Sold to Brentford for £12.5 million.

Darwin Nunez: Continues to be linked with Saudi and Barcelona interest.