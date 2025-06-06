Happy Eid-El-Kabir Messages, Wishes To Send To Family, Friends

Good morning Nigeria and Happy Eid-El-Kabir to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Today being the Eid-El-Kabir for 2025, many expect good messages and wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some interesting happy Eid-El-Kabir messages, wishes:

May you all have a very happy and blessed. Enjoy these amazing days and remember those who need our help. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

I wish you a joyous celebration and showers of Allah’s blessings. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

Wish that Allah’s blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, peace and success. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

During Eid-el-Kabir, ALLAH replaced Ismail with a ram for Prophet Ibrahim. May HE replaces your sorrow with joy, you are few with abundance. Barka-d-Salah.

Our warmest wishes to you on this solemn festival of Eid-el Kabir. May the blessing of Allah fill your life with peace, joy and good health. Barka Da Sallah!

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions. Eid Mubarak!

May Eid-ul-Adha bring you peace, love, warmth and happiness all your ways. Happy Eid-ul-Adha!

Wishing that Allah brings you treasured moments of happiness and joy on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid-el-Kabir again, as we celebrate this day May Allah in his infinite Mercy forgive us all our sins and bestowed his sweetest blessing on you and your family. Amen.

May peace, progress, long life and prosperity be your portion and that of your loved ones, as you celebrate this day. Happy Eid-El-Kabir.

Barka de Sallah. May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy prosperity and may the bluebird of happiness fly over you.

Happy EID KABIR. Wishing you more fulfilling years ahead! ‘cheers’. I LOVE U.

Alhamdulillah to Allah for live spared in good health to witness another Eid-il-Kabir. May His goodness & mercy be upon you and your family forever. Happy Eid-El-Kabir.

As you offer your prayers on Eid-ul-Adha, I hope that the true spirit of this auspicious occasion fills your heart with happiness and good cheer. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!

Hope that you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid-ul-Adha and always.

Wishing you and your family a blissful Eid-ul-Adha!

On this holy and joyous occasion, may the blessings of almighty Allah come down and rest upon you and upon those whom you love and treasure. And may you enjoy a very happy Eid this year and in the years to come to Amim. Happy Eid El Kabir

Favour of ALLAH is limitless and unlimited, His grace is immeasurable, His power has no boundary.

May his endless blessing be showered on you forever. Happy Eid Kabir.

When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart. I always hug them with my prayers. May

Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you.

Receive my simple gift of “EID MUBARAK” wrapped with sincerity tied with care and sealed with a prayer to keep u safe and happy all day long! Take Care!

May God bless you and your dear ones with peace, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

Hope that you are guided by your faith in the almighty and shine in his divine blessings. Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Adha!

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss; a day of blessing and peace; it’s a day to reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025.

In every shared smile and laughter. In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion? Wishing you and your family on this happy occasion of Eid-El-Kabir 2025.

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

May the magic of these Eid-El-Kabir lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your heart with wonders. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

When the sun has set, and the day is done. I” ll break this chain, but only one. this whole chain will be all gone! It”s time for Sallah and lots of fun.

May God send his Love like Sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your Heart and filled your Life with a lot of Happiness like this. Wishing you Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025.

A time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember my blessings. For me… it’s you! May Allah Bless you & Give u all the joy u bring to my life! Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2025

O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you. (Koran: 2, 208)

The taking of one innocent life is like taking all of mankind… and the saving of one life is like saving all of mankind. (Koran, 5:33)

I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path [the truth]. (Koran 11:55-56)

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)

Whoever desires to meet his Lord, should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord. (Koran – 18:110)

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.