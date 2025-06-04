This Is Blackmail – Patience Ozokwor Reacts To Allegation Of Seizing Land Belonging To Widow’s Late Husband

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has dismissed allegations that she seized a land belonging to the late husband of a widow.

Naija News understands that the widow and her daughter in a viral video had accused the thespian of taking over the deceased’s land without their consent.

Reacting to the allegation in a post on her Instagram page, Ozokwor clarified that she legally bought the land in question back in 2010, with the widow’s full knowledge.

According to her, the widow initially approached her agent to help find a buyer for the property.

She explained that in 2023, the widow attempted to resell a portion of the land without her approval, which led her to fence off the property.

This action, she said, triggered the online accusations from the widow and her daughter, who claimed Ozokwor had taken their inheritance.

Describing the allegations as blackmail, fraud, and malicious, Ozokwor said the women were exploiting her public image to attract sympathy and donations.

She wrote: “In 2010 – 15 years ago, I bought a piece of land. The landowner was aware of the sale. In fact, she was the one who approached my agent to help her find a buyer.

“Fast forward last year, 14 years later. The previous owner decided it was a great idea to sell a plot out of my land without my knowledge. I got information, went and fenced my land.

“Next thing I see, the owner and her daughter on social media crying and accusing me of taking the only land their husband and father left them.

“This is blackmail, fraud and malicious intent. I am marvelled that they could viciously lie and castigate me for their own selfish intent. They are using my name to trend and get pity from people. I see that their plans are working because some people are donating to them and calling me unprintable names.

“As social media is not a court, I am pursuing legal means to vindicate my name because it took years to build and is my source of livelihood. There is so much more that I could have done, but I chose to let the law take its cause.

“I am disappointed that some other bloggers reposted and shared the content without due diligence. Now I say to you “Meet Me in Court”. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me on this incident. I appreciate you all. #MamaGLovers.”