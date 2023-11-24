Patience Ozokwor Opens Up On Why Popular Nollywood Stars Resolve To Public Begging

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has explained why her colleagues beg the public for financial assistance when battling chronic ailments.

Naija News reports that the thespian spoke in a recent interview with KWS Nigeria, describing actors as ‘heavy-spenders’ and their luxurious lifestyles make it difficult to save money.

Mama G, as she is fondly called, said some Nollywood stars are paid well but often resolve to seek public help when confronted with sickness.

According to the movie star, there is a lot of financial pressure on actors from family members and acquaintances, adding that an actor can no longer make money when they fall sick, hence the resolve to seek public assistance to pay their medical bills.

She said, “Some of us [actors] are paid well, but before this sickness get, nobody helps you because everybody feels you’ve a lot of money. And you’re managing it [sickness] with your family. Also nobody pays you anymore when you’re on that sick bed. Because it’s when you’re healthy that you can be shooting movies and getting money. The illness has kept you out for a long time and the money you saved has been exhausted.

“And you know, because of the nature of our job, we are heavy-spenders. The clothes you wear matters to the world. We call it packaging. The way you packaged yourself. The worst is that you can’t even repeat your expensive clothes. These are the things that make us spend a lot of money. And then people pounce on you, they feel you’ve a lot of money because they see your face everywhere. I know how many people that have come to this house today to ask for help.”