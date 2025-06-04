‘North Is The Worst Hit By Poverty’ – Tanko Yunusa Slams Tinubu’s Govt

The Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Tanko Yunusa, has decried that the north is the worst hit by the high level of poverty in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Yunusa stated this on Channels Television’s ‘Morning Brief’ programme.

He berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration for not fulfilling its campaign promises of giving every Nigerian a decent life and providing three million jobs a year.

According to him, the government is not doing enough to alleviate the hardship ordinary Nigerians are facing, and the north is the worst hit by the situation.

He said, “You know, the manifesto of a political party is a social contract in which you sign with the people, because that is what you canvas to the people. They said they have a decent life for every Nigerian. A decent life for every Nigerian at the moment? I cannot quantify that particular decent life at the moment.

“They said they have 3 million new jobs a year. This is two years now. That means you will have had 6 million. Probably Nigerians will be able to assess whether we have 6 million jobs being created.

”I don’t know how Nigerians will manage to do Sallah. We are witnessing a high level of poverty rate. Interestingly, the northern part of this country is the worst hit.”