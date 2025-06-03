Nigerian Laws Favours Men Over Women – Says Actress Kate Henshaw

Renowned Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has asserted that the legal framework in Nigeria is biased against women.

According to Henshaw, Nigerian men are conditioned to perceive women as inferior.

She contended that the “violence against persons prohibition laws” are discriminatory towards women.

“God first created man, no doubt, but He brought the woman out from the side, and not from under the man’s feet. He created the woman not to be beneath the man but beside, to reign beside him, to be fruitful, multiple and grow together.

“But Nigerian men see women as less human. Even our laws, the violence against persons prohibition laws favours men. A man is allowed to chastise his wife. Why?” the actress said in her recent interview on Arise TV.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has expressed displeasure at cheating men, stating that she cannot stand it.

Naija News reports that Ruby, in a viral video online, said her husband is not a womaniser.

The movie star also praised her husband for being supportive, and not the type to stress her with talks about his position as the head of the family.

Ruby also called him her soulmate, prophet, and king, expressing gratitude for finding a man she considers her better half.

She said, “My husband is not a womaniser. He can play with you, gist with you, but not, you know, taking it to the next level. Because me, I don’t like cheating men. I can’t stand it.

“If I say baby, I no get time to cook, he’ll say no problem, make I go cook for you. Not the one that will be shouting I’m the head of the family. My husband no behave like that.”