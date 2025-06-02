‘My Husband Can Play With You, But He Is Not A Womaniser’ – Nollywood Actress, Ruby Ojiakor

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor, has expressed displeasure at cheating men, stating that she cannot stand it.

Naija News reports that Ruby, in a viral video online, said her husband is not a womaniser.

The movie star also praised her husband for being supportive, and not the type to stress her with talks about his position as the head of the family.

Ruby also called him her soulmate, prophet, and king, expressing gratitude for finding a man she considers her better half.

She said, “My husband is not a womaniser. He can play with you, gist with you, but not, you know, taking it to the next level. Because me, I don’t like cheating men. I can’t stand it.

“If I say baby, I no get time to cook, he’ll say no problem, make I go cook for you. Not the one that will be shouting I’m the head of the family. My husband no behave like that.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has revealed that he explored womanising at some point in his life.

Naija News reports that the film star made this known in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Etim-Effiong described the experience of having romantic affairs with different women as a learning process.

The thespian said that he often advised young people to shun womanising because it can affect their relationships and marriages in the future, stressing that it might prove challenging to quit.