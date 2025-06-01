Elon Musk Reclaims Top Spot As World’s Richest; Zuckerberg Overtakes Bezos [Top 10 List]

Elon Musk has once again secured his place at the top of the world’s wealth rankings, according to Forbes’ latest billionaires list released on June 1, 2025.

The Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, and X boss now holds an estimated net worth of $423 billion, after gaining $36 billion in May alone.

Forbes attributed Musk’s massive wealth surge to a 23% spike in Tesla shares, driven largely by news of its upcoming robotaxi launch and Musk’s exit from a high-profile government advisory role. The publication said this combination “further cemented Musk’s status as the world’s wealthiest person by far.”

Zuckerberg Overtakes Bezos for No. 2 Spot

Coming in second is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose fortune rose to $224 billion following an 18% jump in Meta’s stock price. He overtakes Jeff Bezos, now ranked third, with $220 billion, after Amazon shares climbed 11%, adding $19 billion to his wealth.

Tech Billionaires Dominate the List

The rest of the top 10 is largely populated by tech moguls, reflecting a broader rebound in the markets. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose by 10% and 6%, respectively, in May, bolstered by strong corporate earnings, easing trade tensions, and improved U.S. consumer sentiment.

Larry Ellison of Oracle holds steady at fourth place with $206 billion, while legendary investor Warren Buffett dropped to fifth after losing $9 billion. His net worth now sits at $158 billion, following a 5% dip in Berkshire Hathaway shares triggered by his announcement to step down as CEO.

French luxury titan Bernard Arnault slid to sixth with $144 billion, down $3 billion after a 2% fall in LVMH stock.

Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin occupy the seventh and eighth spots with $142 billion and $136 billion, respectively.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer advanced to ninth with $133 billion, benefiting from a 16% surge in Microsoft shares, which boosted his fortune by $15 billion.

Amancio Ortega, the Spanish fashion billionaire behind Inditex (Zara), rounds out the top 10 with $124 billion, recording a modest $600 million gain as Inditex shares stayed flat.

Combined Wealth Hits $1.9 Trillion

Together, the world’s ten richest people now hold a staggering $1.9 trillion, an increase of $140 billion in just one month — underscoring the powerful momentum in global tech stocks and billionaire fortunes.