Jeff Bezos Becomes Part Owner Of Liverpool FC

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has become a part-owner of Liverpool FC after joining a consortium that has agreed to acquire about 30 per cent of the Premier League club.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s majority owner, confirmed the agreement with 1892 Holdings, a consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia. Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin also forms part of the group.

Bhatia will become Liverpool’s vice-chairman and join the club’s expanded board, subject to regulatory approval. Jeff Bezos will not take up a board position.

FSG described the deal as a “strategic minority investment” and confirmed that it would retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool.

The agreement also gives the consortium an option to increase its stake in the future. That could put the group in a strong position if FSG eventually decides to sell its controlling interest, although no commitment has been made to do so.

The deal values Liverpool at between £5 billion and £6 billion.

FSG said it did not seek the investment because of financial pressure. Instead, the ownership group valued the consortium’s connections across global business, technology and investment, particularly in India and wider Asia.

FSG president Mike Gordon said Liverpool’s long-term approach had attracted respected investors from around the world.

“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special,” Gordon said.

Bhatia said the consortium was “proud to be investing in Liverpool”, adding that the group had “the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield”.

The deal marks Jeff Bezos’ first confirmed investment in sports ownership. The 62-year-old, who stepped down as Amazon chief executive five years ago, has previously been linked with potential investments in major American sports franchises.

With an estimated fortune of $256 billion, Bezos can afford the Liverpool investment without making a significant dent in his wealth. He also owns aerospace company Blue Origin, venture capital firm Nash Holdings and The Washington Post.

The agreement came 16 years after FSG bought Liverpool for £300 million in 2010.

The club has since enjoyed major success under the American ownership group, ending a 30-year wait for the league title in the 2019-2020 season, winning another Premier League title in 2024-25 and claiming a sixth European Cup in 2019.

Liverpool also reported record revenue of £703m for the 2024-25 financial year.