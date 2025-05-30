Massimiliano Allegri Returns To AC Milan As Head Coach

AC Milan have officially announced the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as the new Head Coach of the Men’s First Team, marking a significant return for the experienced tactician.

Born in Livorno on August 11, 1967, Massimiliano Allegri brings a wealth of experience both as a former Serie A player and a seasoned manager.

Allegri’s playing career included stints at Pisa, Pescara, Cagliari, Perugia, and Napoli before he ventured into coaching in 2002.

His managerial journey began with lower-tier sides such as Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, and Sassuolo, before he made his Serie A debut with Cagliari in 2008.

In 2010, he first joined AC Milan and made an immediate impact by leading the Rossoneri to their 18th Scudetto in his debut season. He followed that success with a victory in the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

After leaving Milan, Allegri took over at Juventus from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2024, steering the Turin giants to a dominant run that included five Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia wins, and two Italian Super Cups.

Now back at the helm at San Siro, Allegri is tasked with restoring AC Milan to the summit of Italian and European football.

With Allegri’s proven track record and deep understanding of the club’s history and expectations, AC Milan fans will be hopeful for a new era of success under his stewardship.