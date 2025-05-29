Support Tinubu’s Effort To Build Nigeria – Sen. Jibrin Urges Citizens

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s effort to build the nation.

Senator Jibrin said President Tinubu’s two years were marked with tremendous growth across all sectors.

Naija News reports that the Kano North Senator, in a statement on Thursday, described Tinubu as a visionary leader.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain appealed to Nigerians to pray for the President and the nation’s leaders.

Jibrin further assured that the National Assembly would continue to support policies of Tinubu in his effort to birth a new nation.

It read: “I join all Nigerians and admirers around the world in congratulating His Excellency, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the administration.

“Under the able leadership of President Tinubu, the visionary leader of our time, the journey to restoring Nigeria’s glorious past has started. It’s a work in progress.

“We at the National Assembly will continue supporting His Excellency in implementing his Renewed Hope Agenda and consolidating the gains recorded in the last two years.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians of all persuasions to continue to pray for our leaders and the well-being of our country and to offer their full support to President Tinubu as he resets our dear nation for peace and socio-economic prosperity.”