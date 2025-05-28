Mourinho Reflects On Spurs’ Europa League Win, Man United’s Struggles

Fenerbahçe head coach José Mourinho has weighed in on the outcome of the UEFA Europa League final, offering reflections on what the result means for two of his former clubs—Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho, 62, who previously managed United from 2016 to 2018 and Spurs from 2019 to 2021, acknowledged the contrasting paths the two clubs are now on.

“The impact is obvious,” Mourinho began. “Spurs are now going to the Champions League, and of course, for Mr. [Daniel] Levy, that means millions of euros in revenue—it’s the best news possible for him.”

He added that Tottenham’s victory, despite what he called a lacklustre final, marked a significant milestone for the North London club.

“For the fans, the players, and Ange [Postecoglou], it’s a trophy. Yes, the match wasn’t great, but they made history for Tottenham Hotspur, a club that hasn’t won a trophy for many years”, he said.

On the other hand, Mourinho expressed sympathy for Manchester United, who missed out on European qualification entirely.

“From what I’ve read—just what I’ve read—it’s also a massive blow for Manchester United,” he said. “They’ve gone years without European football. But at the same time, it looks like the club is supporting Amorim, giving him time and resources to move forward.”

Referencing United’s current manager Rúben Amorim, Mourinho noted similarities to his own early coaching career.

“I read what he said. He said he’s happy to be at United and has now been there for six months. The same happened to me when I first arrived in Porto. I joined in January, we had a tough six months, and even getting into European competitions was hard. Then you saw what happened afterwards.”

When asked about his personal feelings regarding both clubs, Mourinho admitted to being emotionally torn.

“I have mixed emotions. On the one hand, I love Manchester United. On the other hand, I also have a good relationship with Amorim.

“When I saw Son Heung-min crying while holding the trophy—it gave me a special feeling. That moment meant so much to Spurs fans too.”

Mourinho’s comments offer a rare glimpse into the emotional world of a manager who has long been seen as both fiercely pragmatic and deeply passionate.

As Tottenham looks ahead to Champions League football and United works to rebuild, Mourinho’s words underscore the fine margins that define success and failure in modern football.