The Outcome Of The Turkish League Was Determined Before Matchday One – Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce’s manager, Jose Mourinho, has asserted that Galatasaray’s impending Turkish Super Lig title triumph was virtually inevitable from the outset of the season.

Jose Mourinho stated this on Sunday, May 4, following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Besiktas, a team managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who previously held the reins at Manchester United.

This latest setback has left Fenerbahce trailing their fierce rivals by a substantial eight points in the Turkish Ligue 1, with only four matches remaining in the league campaign.

In his post-match interview, Jose Mourinho pointed to a series of contentious referee decisions that he believes have undermined his squad’s efforts this season, suggesting that Fenerbahce’s aspirations for the league title were effectively ended.

“When some of your players underperform, it inevitably impacts the overall team dynamics and results,” the former Real Madrid coach told reporters on Sunday.

He continued, “The outcome of this league was determined long before the first matchday. The home games we failed to win proved to be crucial.”

Mourinho’s dissatisfaction extended to the role of VAR and officiating, stating, “I am utterly exhausted from discussing these issues. I have no authority to change anything, but this is the reality we are facing. This is the truth.”