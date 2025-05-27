Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Second Consecutive Golden Boot Ahead Of Benzema, Toney

Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven his goal-scoring prowess by clinching the Golden Boot award for the second successive season in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the net in Al Nassr’s final game of the season, a narrow 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh. That goal brought Ronaldo’s league tally to an impressive 35 goals for the 2023-2024 campaign, cementing his status as the top scorer in the division.

Ronaldo, 40, continues to defy age, finishing two goals ahead of Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney, who had a remarkable debut season with 23 goals.

Former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, now playing for league champions Al-Ittihad, registered 21 goals, matching the tally of Al Shabab striker Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Across all competitions, Ronaldo scored a total of 35 goals this season, further showcasing his enduring impact and consistency on the pitch.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains a dominant force in world football, even in the twilight of his career as he appears set to exit Al Nassr this summer, based on his recent post on Instagram.

Naija News has reported that Ronaldo sparked speculations concerning a potential exit from the Saudi Pro League club after his club, Al Nassr, failed to qualify for the Asian Champions League.