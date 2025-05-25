Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Al Hilal – Former Al-Batin President Reveals

Football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly on the verge of making a sensational switch from Al Nassr to Al Hilal, according to former Al-Batin president, Nasser Al-Huwaidi.

Speaking to Kooora, Al-Huwaidi confirmed that the deal is nearing completion and will be officially announced in the coming days.

The transfer would see the 40-year-old Portuguese forward feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, bolstering Al Hilal’s chances on the global stage.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Al Hilal, and this deal will be announced in the coming days,” Al-Huwai poodi stated. “The legend’s arrival at Al Hilal will give the Club World Cup a huge boost, and Al-Hilal will have the highest attendance in the tournament.”

Ronaldo, whose current contract with Al Nassr expires in June, is set to become a free agent and is reportedly considering a short-term move.

The veteran forward has been linked with several clubs recently, including Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Brazil’s Palmeiras and Botafogo, but Al Hilal appears to have won the race for his signature.

Al-Huwaidi hinted that Ronaldo’s arrival will be part of a larger recruitment push, saying, “Al Hilal will certainly sign three international names in addition to Cristiano, which will enable the team to perform at a high level and satisfy its fans.”

He added, “Ronaldo is currently better than Mitrovic, and I don’t think Al Hilal fans will object to his arrival. Rather, they will welcome him as long as he adds value to the team and contributes to winning trophies.”

If confirmed, Ronaldo’s move would mark another milestone in his storied career and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global football.