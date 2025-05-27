Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Exit Rumors With Cryptic Message Amid Al Nassr Setback

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent the football world into a frenzy after posting a cryptic message on social media late Monday night, suggesting a possible end to his chapter with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on 𝕏, sparking widespread speculation about his future.

The timing of the post has drawn attention, coinciding with a crushing 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh on May 26, 2025 — a loss that ended Al Nassr’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Champions League.

Despite Ronaldo scoring his 25th goal of the season, bringing his tally to 99 goals for the club, Al Nassr’s defensive lapses allowed Al Fateh to turn the tide and secure the win.

Adding to the club’s woes rivals Al Hilal clinched a crucial victory over Al Qadsiah, officially knocking Al Nassr out of Champions League contention.

The team’s only remaining hope for continental football lies in Al Ittihad winning the King Cup, which would secure Al Nassr a spot in the AFC second-tier tournament.

Ronaldo’s message comes as his contract with Al Nassr nears its expiration this summer. While neither he nor the club has released an official statement, the wording of his post has ignited debate among fans and analysts about his next move.

The 40-year-old forward has a storied career spanning Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr, as well as a record-shattering run with the Portuguese national team.

He recently celebrated two major milestones — his 900th career goal and his 1,200th professional appearance — further solidifying his legacy as one of football’s greatest.