Al Nassr Legend Tells Cristiano Ronaldo Why He Must Leave Football

Al Nassr icon Fahad Al-Bishi has called on Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from professional football, claiming the Portuguese superstar now prioritizes personal accolades over the club’s success.

Speaking to Koora via VN Express, Al-Bishi voiced concerns about Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at Al Nassr since his high-profile arrival in 2022.

The former Saudi Arabian international said Ronaldo’s focus on individual records and visible frustration with teammates have become detrimental to the team’s performance.

“Ronaldo only cares about his statistics, not Al Nassr,” Al-Bishi said.

“He has broken many records, but he’s also cost the team points with missed chances. I admire Ronaldo, but I suggest he consider retirement and focus on protecting the legacy he’s built.”

Al-Bishi believes Ronaldo’s physical limitations are beginning to show and that the 40-year-old Portuguese football icon no longer meets the demands he places on himself.

“I can’t accept that Ronaldo appeared frustrated with his teammates. He should have done better with his chances. Age comes with limitations,” he added.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was terminated in late 2022. Since then, he has struggled to claim major honours with the Saudi Pro League side, only lifting the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.