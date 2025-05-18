Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Leave Al Nassr Over Disputes

Cristiano Ronaldo may be contemplating a departure from Al-Nassr as he and the Saudi giants are reportedly not agreeing on multiple fronts.

According to Saudi journalist Mohammed Al-Dwesh, there are emerging signals that Cristiano Ronaldo might not extend his stay at Al Nassr, which he joined in January 2023.

Reports indicate that Al-Nassr has declined his recent requests for a change in coaching staff and the recruitment of specific foreign players, suggesting growing tensions regarding his role at the club.

Al-Dwesh elaborated on the situation, stating: “Latest news: Ronaldo may leave Al-Nassr and could potentially join a nearby club.

“The club’s decision not to accommodate his requests for a suitable manager and significant foreign signings has created a pivotal situation for him. Despite facing these challenges, it’s evident that he is at a crucial juncture in his career.”

Previous speculation has linked Ronaldo with city rivals Al-Hilal, a move that would not only intensify the competitive dynamic in Saudi football but could also represent a fresh start for the 40-year-old superstar.

With his current contract expiring at the end of June 2025, time is of the essence for Ronaldo and the club as they navigate his future.

In another update, journalist Nicolò Schira revealed that Ronaldo is expected to reach a decision regarding his future imminently.

He has reportedly received several enticing offers and is eager to continue his professional career for at least two more seasons

Schira stated: “Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future in the next few days. He has received multiple offers and is determined to keep playing for at least two more seasons.”

During his season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 33 goals and registered 4 assists in 39 appearances.

However, despite his impressive individual performance, the club has not yet secured the titles expected when they signed him from Manchester United, raising questions about the alignment of aspirations and achievements.