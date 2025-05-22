Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Take Fresh Decision To Challenge Tinubu In 2027

Sources from the camps of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and other key political figures have revealed that they have agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the primary coalition party to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Multiple sources close to Atiku and Obi’s camps, who spoke with Punch on the condition of anonymity due to a lack of official authorization, disclosed that a meeting held on Tuesday night marked a significant step in the ongoing coalition efforts.

During this meeting, the coalition leaders agreed to adopt ADC as the central platform for their political alliance.

The sources further revealed that efforts were already underway to restructure and strengthen ADC in preparation for the 2027 election, with official announcements on the changes expected in the coming days.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, confirmed the meeting in a statement made at an event on Wednesday, revealing that coalition leaders convened at 8 pm on Tuesday to finalise key decisions aimed at unseating President Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai emphasised that the coalition’s primary objective is to ensure that Tinubu is returned to Lagos by the next general election.

The National Chairman of ADC, Ralph Nwosu, also confirmed in an interview with Punch that the party is currently engaged in coalition discussions with Atiku, Obi, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and other political figures. These discussions are part of broader efforts to strengthen opposition unity ahead of the 2027 election.

In response to the coalition’s growing momentum, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, in a chat with Punch, dismissed the opposition alliance, calling President Tinubu the “true father of all coalitions.”

Basiru suggested that the coalition leaders, including Atiku, Obi, and others, are destined to lose the 2027 election.

On March 20, Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, and other political leaders publicly revealed the formation of the coalition aimed at challenging President Tinubu in 2027.

The announcement sparked significant debate about the potential for opposition unity, with varying opinions on the coalition’s chances and strategy.

On Tuesday, a source told Punch that Peter Obi is consulting with his loyalists to decide whether to accept Atiku’s offer for the Vice President position, with both parties eyeing the ADC as their coalition platform.

He stated, “The coalition leaders from the camps of Obi and Atiku met last night in Abuja to review all the issues and the major parties. After their discussions, they agreed that the ADC should be the main coalition platform.

“Although some of the leaders, like El-Rufai and others, are already in the Social Democratic Party, they agreed that once ADC is announced in the coming days as the primary coalition platform, they will devise a strategy for an alliance between ADC, SDP, and other platforms.

“I am aware that resources have already been allocated to restructure the ADC, and there are plans to change the National Leadership and Board of Trustees of the party. These changes will be announced in the coming days.

“However, they have chosen the party as the primary coalition platform for coalition patriots. Their loyalists have been notified and are preparing to join the party and help overhaul it.”

Another source disclosed that the coalition leaders agreed to ensure a level playing field for everyone, regardless of their geopolitical zone of origin.

He said, “The camps met last night and agreed to adopt the ADC as their platform. Although the proposal for a single-term presidency and a vice-presidential slot is still being considered, no final decision has been made.

“As a result, they resolved that the coalition efforts within the ADC will ensure a level playing field for all participants, especially Presidential aspirants, regardless of their geopolitical background.”

El-Rufai, who confirmed the meeting, stated that the coalition’s objective is to defeat President Tinubu and ensure his return to Lagos in 2027.

In a video posted on 𝕏 account @AbdulRasheeth, on Wednesday, the former Kaduna State Governor added that details of the meeting will be made public in the coming days.

El-Rufai, who clearly was describing the difficulties he faced before managing to attend the Katsina event, stated, “Yesterday at 8 p.m., there was a very important meeting of the coalition we are building to ensure that President Tinubu returns to Lagos.

“Although we will provide more updates later, I had to attend that meeting at 8 p.m.”

The ADC National Chairman, who spoke on the development with Punch, said he was unaware of the meeting yesterday but confirmed that party chieftains assigned to the task have been participating in discussions with other coalition leaders.

Nwosu revealed that the ADC has been engaged in talks with Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and others, expressing confidence that if they all join forces, they can successfully rescue Nigeria.

ADC National Chairman stated, “I am aware of the meeting that ADC chieftains are attending with some coalition leaders. ADC has been involved in various coalition discussions for many years—not just ahead of this election.

“But for this election, we are talking with political parties, patriots, and other stakeholders. Whatever the outcome of our discussions, the public will be informed, not in months, but in a matter of days.

“As National Chairman, we set up a committee for this purpose. Our committees are engaging with all patriots interested in rescuing this country. I can confirm that we’re not only speaking to Atiku. We are also engaging Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and many others.

“We are in discussions with political party leaders and committed patriots. We believe that if all of them work together, we can deliver this country.”

In response to a question about whether Atiku, Obi, and other coalition leaders want him and the Board of Trustees Chairman, Mani Ibrahim, to step aside for the restructuring of the ADC, Nwosu dismissed the claim as speculation.

However, he emphasised that they are willing to make any necessary sacrifices to help rescue Nigeria.

He said, “That is speculation. But, I assure you, we are fully committed to national rescue and ready to make all necessary sacrifices, including myself. Whatever sacrifices are required to move this country forward, we are willing to make them.

“This national rescue conversation isn’t limited to just one or two parties. It’s happening across parties, civil society organisations, and other key groups.

“ADC is ready to contribute whatever is necessary to make this happen. We’ve built the party for a rescue movement.”

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, spoke about the coalition in an interview with Punch, stating that various political parties and leaders are participating in the coalition effort.

He said, “I am not aware of that, to be very honest with you. I can’t speak to what I don’t know. What I do know is that we are in talks with patriots and political parties for Nigeria’s rescue.

“His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, has said that all party stakeholders and leaders are part of this coalition, and we have to take his word for it, meaning there are no exceptions. There has been no definitive decision yet.

“So, as for the political platform, we’re moving forward, and soon the public will be informed. These coalition efforts are a pan-Nigerian movement. It’s about reclaiming and rebuilding the country, and everyone who believes in that will find accommodation.

“That’s where we are. This coalition is committed to delivering on the mandate to rebuild Nigeria.”

The National Secretary of Colaition for United Political Parties, Peter Ahmehn, on his part, stated that Obi and his supporters remain members of the Labour Party.

He said, “I am aware the coalition drive is ongoing. But, I do not have such information about yesterday’s meeting at my disposal.

“As I told you, Mr. Peter Obi, I, and the rest of our team are committed to the Labour Party. We are members of the Labour Party, and we are here to promote and advocate for the views of the Labour Party.”

The CUPP National Publicity Secretary, Mark Adebayo, stated that Nigerians will be informed shortly about the progress of the coalition efforts.

In an interview with Punch, Adebayo emphasised that Atiku, Obi, and other coalition leaders are committed to rescuing Nigeria from the failed APC administration under President Tinubu.

He stated, “What I can tell you is that discussions are ongoing and are at their peak as we speak. Soon, Nigerians will be informed about everything, including the platform.

“The coalition leaders and stakeholders are not going to be distracted. In fact, they are focused and determined to work in unison to rescue Nigeria from the failed APC government under President Tinubu.

“Any information you need regarding the coalition movement will be made public soon. We know Nigerians are tired of the APC and eager to hear from us, but I assure you we will brief the nation shortly.”

The APC National Secretary, Basiru, while reacting to the coalition’s move in an exclusive interview with Punch, stated that the former Vice President, along with other opposition leaders, would once again lose in 2027 because the best interests of Nigerians do not drive their coalition.

He stated, “They are not forming any coalition, and if they are, President Tinubu is the grandmaster of coalitions. He is a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, which was the mother of coalitions that helped remove the military from power.

“So, how can they use a coalition to challenge the grandmaster of coalitions? Our party is also well-versed in forming alliances.

“We were the first party to form a congress made up of major political parties. Nigerians should be aware that the lies they told about winning the 2023 election are now coming to light.”

Basiru, who advised Atiku, Obi, and others to return to their respective parties, predicted that the coalition leaders would face defeat in the 2027 election.

APC National Secretary stated, “If indeed they believe they won the 2023 election, why are they talking about a coalition for 2027? They should just go back to their political parties.

“But the truth is that they lost the 2023 election, and by the grace of Almighty God, they will lose the 2027 election as well, President Tinubu of the APC will win.

“This so-called arrangement or coalition is not driven by love for Nigeria but by inordinate ambition and a sense of entitlement.”