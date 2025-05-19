Is There Vacancy In Aso Rock In 2027? – Sen. Jibrin

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has said President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would secure landslide victory in 2027 election.

Senator Jibrin said the vote of confidence passed on President Tinubu and his endorsement for a second term by the party’s North West stakeholders were in order.

Naija News reported that North West APC stakeholders in their meeting on Friday endorsed Tinubu for a second tenure.

The meeting was attended by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the host governor, Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna State, his Kebbi and Jigawa state counterparts, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and former governors, among others, were in attendance.

All the party’s stakeholders in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara States were present.

The meeting was also graced by members of the federal executive council, heads of agencies, speakers of state houses of Assembly, National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC (from North West), and state chairmen from the seven states.

Speaking at the meeting, Jibrin, who enumerated Tinubu’s various programs and projects in the zone, asked the gathering, “Is there a vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027?” They chorused “no vacancy”.

“Inshallah, we will have a landslide victory in 2027,” he stated.

The Kano North Senator urged the party stakeholders to continue in cooperation until the desired victory is achieved in 2027.

“Therefore, I urge all present, let us continue on the way we are going. Let us continue to cooperate with one another, work with the president, work with everybody, and cooperate amongst ourselves to achieve the desired victory,” he added.