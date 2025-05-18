There Is Space For Kevin De Bruyne At Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s star winger, Mohamed Salah, has encouraged Kevin De Bruyne to consider a move to Anfield this summer as he prepares to leave Manchester City.

De Bruyne, whose contract with the Etihad Stadium club expires in June, has already expressed his openness to joining one of City’s rival clubs in England.

Despite receiving strong interest from clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS), Salah believes that Liverpool could be an ideal destination for the talented Belgian midfielder.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah praised De Bruyne’s impressive achievements during his tenure at City, stating, “I want to tell him congratulations for your career. He’s done a phenomenal job at City and was great for the league.” Salah added, “I really wish him the best…and we have a space for him!”

During his illustrious time with Manchester City, De Bruyne has enjoyed significant success, securing six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the coveted Champions League trophy in 2023.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrated the remarkable spirit and unity of his team after they secured a historic 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The match, held at Wembley, marked a significant milestone for the South London club, as it was their first major trophy.

Ebere Eze emerged as the hero of the day, scoring the only goal of the match following a swift counter-attack, skillfully placing the ball past City’s goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

However, it was Palace’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson who played a pivotal role in the victory, making several outstanding saves that thwarted City’s attempts to equalise.

Reflecting on the match, Glasner expressed his disbelief at the team’s achievement, stating, “I can’t believe it, we had to defend so much. The spirit and togetherness on the pitch were amazing.”

He emphasised the importance of patience, noting that his team recognised the importance of seizing opportunities during counterattacks against a formidable opponent like City.

“It was all about being patient; we analysed that if you give them space, they are incredibly dangerous”, he said.

“When they deploy four attacking players, it can be challenging to defend against them, but we were confident in creating overloads during transitions. After all, no winger enjoys defending. It was a great goal.”