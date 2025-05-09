Mohamed Salah, Alessia Russo Win 2025 FWA Awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo are the winners of the 2025 Football Writers’ Association (FWA) awards.

Mohamed Salah, who has been having an outstanding 2024-2025 season at Liverpool, won the men’s category of the award, while Russo won the women’s category.

So far this season, Salah has netted 28 goals and contributed 18 assists, playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s triumph in the Premier League.

His remarkable performance not only helped his team secure the coveted title but also set a new benchmark by breaking the record for the most goal involvements in a single 38-game Premier League campaign.

In addition to his domestic success, Salah showcased his talent on the European stage, scoring three goals and providing four assists as Liverpool advanced to the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Following an incredible season, the 32-year-old Egyptian forward signed a new two-year contract, ensuring his stay at Anfield until 2027.

In a remarkable display of support, Salah clinched 90% of the votes cast by more than 900 FWA members of the Football Writers’ Association, marking the largest winning margin recorded this century.

His closest competitor, Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, finished second in the voting, while Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice secured third and fourth place, respectively.

With this honour, Salah joins the company of Thierry Henry, becoming only the second player in history to win this award three times.

On the women’s side, Alessia Russo has emerged as a standout player in the Women’s Super League, winning the award after surpassing last year’s recipient Khadija Shaw.

Russo has made significant contributions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists, helping to propel Arsenal to a commendable position in the league, despite facing a challenging competition from champions Chelsea, from whom they are currently 12 points behind with just one game left to play.

The 26-year-old England international has also demonstrated her prowess in European competitions, tallying eight goals and two assists during Arsenal’s remarkable 14-game journey to the Women’s Champions League final.

The Gunners are poised to face the reigning champions, Barcelona, in the final, scheduled for May 24 in Lisbon.

Her Arsenal teammate Mariona Caldentey finished third, and Chelsea defender Millie Bright came in fourth.