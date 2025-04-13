Mohamed Salah Set Premier League Record For Goal Contributions In 38-Game Season

Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah has made significant strides in Premier League history by setting a new record for the most combined goals and assists in a 38-game season, totaling an impressive 45 goal contributions.

Mohamed Salah reached this milestone during today’s match against West Ham United, where he added yet another assist, bringing his season total to 18 assists alongside an impressive 27 goals.

This achievement surpasses the previous record of 44 goal contributions, which was held jointly by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry (2002/2003) and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (2022/2023).

His remarkable consistency and attacking prowess have played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title campaign this season under the guidance of new manager Arne Slot. As the season approaches its final matches, Liverpool remains in strong contention for their 20th league title.

Salah’s recent two-year contract extension ensures he will remain at Anfield until 2027, a positive development for both the club and its supporters. His performance this season has solidified his legacy as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Currently, Salah, 32, is just two contributions away from tying the all-time Premier League record for the most goals and assists in any single season (47), a benchmark set during the 42-game era by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in the mid-1990s.

With important matches against Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon, Salah has ample opportunity to extend his record and help lead Liverpool to domestic success.