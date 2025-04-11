Liverpool Manager Reveals Money Played Role In Mohamed Salah’s New Deal

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, has hinted that financial incentives were a significant factor in the Premier League club’s successful retention of star winger Mohamed Salah.

Recall that earlier today, April 11, the Reds officially announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, a move that many fans will celebrate.

Salah, who is 32 years old, was approaching the final months of his previous contract, which would have seen him potentially enter the summer as a free agent.

This situation had raised considerable speculation about a potential move to clubs in Saudi Arabia, intensifying the urgency for Liverpool to secure his future.

When asked about his own role in persuading Salah to remain at Anfield, Slot was modest. He acknowledged that while he plays a part in the process, the credit for this significant decision should primarily go to Salah, his agent, and the club’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), along with key figures like Richard Hughes.

With a light-hearted tone, he added, “It’s a collective effort, and yes, that effort certainly involves money!”

Slot continued, emphasizing that the commitment goes beyond financial terms. “What this agreement signifies is not just our current successes but also our ambitions going forward,” he said. “We want to build on what we’ve accomplished this past season, and Mo believes we have the potential to achieve even more. This is certainly a positive indication for us as a club moving ahead.”