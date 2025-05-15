Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti Insists La Liga Title Race Not Over

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that the ongoing Spanish La Liga title race between his team and FC Barcelona is not over yet.

Following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Mallorca on Wednesday night, which saw Jacobo Ramon score a dramatic winner in the 94th minute, Madrid remains in contention for the title, albeit four points behind fierce rivals Barcelona.

In that match, Kylian Mbappe played a crucial role by equalizing after Mallorca took the lead. Madrid’s late surge demonstrated their resilience and desire not to concede the title easily.

Ancelotti emphasized that the fight is still alive, even though Barcelona are set to face Espanyol at 8 p.m. tonight, May 15, where a victory would allow them to extend their lead to seven points and virtually seal the league title.

Despite the odds being against them, Ancelotti remains optimistic. He stated, “Is La Liga over? In football, anything can happen. We didn’t want to hand them the title today; they still have a match to play tomorrow.

“If they win, we will certainly congratulate them, but if they falter, the race continues. Reflecting on our season, I believe if we had consistently performed like this, the results could have been significantly different.”