Carlo Ancelotti Finally Speaks On Real Madrid’s Exit, New Job In Brazil

After years of lifting trophies, commanding respect, and carving his name into the annals of football history, Carlo Ancelotti is set to step down as Real Madrid manager.

In his first press conference since reports of his exit from Real Madrid went viral, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his tenure, his next adventure, and his enduring love for the club.

“Football, like life, is an adventure that begins and ends,” Ancelotti said. “A very nice period is coming to an end. I’ve had a great time.”

Ancelotti, who has led the club to an impressive haul of 11 trophies in four years during his current spell, confirmed that he will take over as Brazil’s national coach starting May 26, 2025.

But for now, his focus remains squarely on finishing strong with Madrid. “I want to end it well,” he emphasized. “For the respect I have for this club and this fan base, I am focused on this last stretch of this spectacular adventure.”

Despite the lack of an official statement from Real Madrid regarding his departure, Ancelotti brushed aside any rumors of discord. “Madrid will release the statement when they want. There is no problem at all,” he said.

When pressed about the timing of his move and Brazil’s urgency, Ancelotti shrugged off the pressure. “Everyone acts as they want to act,” he said.

When asked about how he feels about leaving Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti said, “There’s no frustration at all. If you told me I was going to win 11 titles in four years, I would sign it in blood.”

Looking ahead, Ancelotti gave a nod to potential successor Xabi Alonso, saying, “I don’t have any advice. He has all the tools to be a great coach.”

In the coming days, Real Madrid still have important fixtures, and Ancelotti’s focus remains locked on ending his reign with dignity and determination. “We don’t want to give the league away. We want to do well and finish a difficult season strong,” he said.

Despite the looming transition, Ancelotti is not ready to fully embrace his future role with Brazil. “I have the shirt of Madrid until the 25th,” he said. “Because I respect this shirt very much. I want to respect it until the last day.”

Ancelotti said in closing, “A thousand thanks to this club. I will be a Madridista for the rest of my life.”