Kidnappers Capture Two Ransom Bearers For Ondo APC Chairman, Make Fresh Demand

The assailants who kidnapped the Ward 5 Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, have reportedly taken two individuals who had offered to deliver the ₦5 million ransom for his release.

Following this incident, the kidnappers are now demanding ₦30 million for the release of Adepoyigi and the two ransom bearers, Bayode Loco and Isimeri.

Naija News reports that Adepoyigi was abducted around 10 p.m. on Monday outside his home in Ifon, where the gunmen assaulted him before being forcibly taken away.

This situation has plunged the victim’s family and political circles into further turmoil and panic, leaving the community in a state of confusion.

Initially, the kidnappers had demanded ₦100 million, but later reduced the ransom to ₦5 million and food items after negotiations.

However, after receiving the ₦5 million, they reneged on their agreement and are now demanding ₦30 million for the safe return of Adepoyigi and the two individuals, intensifying fears among his family and political associates who had hoped for his return.

One anonymous source indicated that those who delivered the ransom were also captured by the same kidnappers.

“They have now turned around to demand a fresh ₦30 million before they can release all three of them,” Daily Post quoted the anonymous source as saying.

In the process of confirming the incident, Kolapo Oja, the Chairman of the Ose Local Council Area, disclosed that during prior negotiations with the kidnappers, the ransom demand of ₦100 million was lowered to ₦5 million along with the inclusion of food supplies.

Oja, expressing his apprehension regarding the situation, urged for tranquillity as security forces in the state enhance their efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.